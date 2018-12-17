42 people injured after suspected gas explosion destroys buildings in Sapporo

Forty-two people were injured when wooden buildings housing a Japanese-style pub, a real estate agency and a clinic collapsed following a suspected gas explosion Sunday night in Sapporo, northern Japan, local authorities said.
The blast occurred at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in Toyohira Ward, causing a fire that burned until it was extinguished at 2:10 a.m. Police suspect that gas leaking from more than 100 deodorizer spray cans in the real estate office intended for disposal caught fire when a water heater was switched on.
Among the 42 victims, a male employee of the real estate agency in his 30s was seriously injured. The office was most severely damaged.
The police said 19 males and 23 females, aged from 1 to their 60s, were injured. Numerous customers who were dining on the pub's second floor said they smelled gas at the time of the explosion, suggesting the possibility that a gas leak caused the blast.
A real estate agency staffer told the police the blast occurred after the deodorizer spray cans had been punctured and the water heater turned on. The city has banned people from making holes in spray cans before their disposal since 2017, after a fatal accident involving spray cans in the city two years earlier.
The windows of condominiums and restaurants near the site, which is located close to a subway station in the Hokkaido capital, were shattered and wood debris was scattered dozens of meters away. Many people who felt the blast said they thought it was an earthquake.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said it has dispatched seven officials to the site to look into the cause. A local fire department said the three tenants in the buildings were poorly prepared for possible fires as it found no equipment for evacuations or alarms there during an on-site inspection in October.
There were flaws in required fire safety measures at all of the tenants including failure to install an escape ladder, according to the local fire department. Administrative guidance had been repeatedly issued since two years ago, but no improvements had been made by the tenants, it said.
A gas safety official who visited the blast site said five tanks of propane gas weighing 50 kilograms each were installed outside the pub, while two 20-kg tanks were located outside the real estate office. There was no significant damage to any of the tanks, according to the official.
"The ceiling fell, then the entire second floor collapsed and we were all stuck. We managed to escape after everyone kicked through the wall," a person who was in the pub at the time and later treated at a hospital said, according to a relative.
The ground floor of the pub had a kitchen and counter seats while the second floor had private dining rooms, according to a neighbor who had visited the establishment several times.
"Suddenly I heard the boom, my body was lifted and blown to the floor," said a 28-year-old man who was dining with a friend on the second level of the izakaya. "After the explosion, power went out and fire instantly spread and came near so I jumped out of an open window to the street."
"If the (second floor) hadn't collapsed, everyone might have been stuck there and burned to death," said a 49-year-old man who was dining with his family at the izakaya. Fire spread within five minutes after the blast, throwing customers into a state of panic with screams and cries, he recalled.
The man said he had a brush with death in the face of approaching fire, but the second level crumbled shortly afterward and he fell to the street.
"Orange flames leaped up and the izakaya was blown away," a neighborhood local said, adding that upon rushing outside he saw that the pub was completely destroyed.
"Immediately after the sound of the explosion, windows were broken and bits of glass hit me. I got cuts on my face and hands," a 68-year-old woman who was dining at a nearby restaurant said after receiving treatment at a hospital. "All the food on the table was blown away."© KYODO
Laguna
Walking my dog by a vacant house at midnight, I thought I smelled what was gas, and decided if I could still smell it on my return, I'd call the fire department. I was hesitant and asked that they just quietly send an investigator; seven big rigs showed up, sirens blaring, along with gas company trucks, and all thanked me for the heads-up. It took all night to plug the leak.
That's how dangerous gas is.
thepersoniamnow
What a horrible tragedy.
So many people and families are completely devastated today. Really makes me want to appreciate each day and time(s) with fam and friends.
Insane Wayne
Reporting the leak means the owners will have to shut down for the night. That means less money.
sensei258
looking at the devastation from the air this morning, I'm really surprised that nobody was killed
Concerned Citizen
It's a amazing no one was seriously injured or killed.
jcapan
What sensei said. The explosion must have occurred in a separate room behind a concrete wall or something. Looking at the scene you'd have thought anyone in there would have died.
Samit Basu
I can't believe no one died. Must have exploded after it closed for the night.
papigiulio
Seeing the debris, that must've been a huge explosion. It's a wonder there is only one badly hurt, if this happened during the day I guess it would be worse.
Goodlucktoyou
These things are scary. I never go to sentos in high rise buildings, I’m scared to flee down the fire escape naked.
skaizun
A few decades ago, we let my dog outside, as usual, and she went nuts, barking at the side of the house, incessantly! We called her to come in, but she refused, which was very unlike her. When I went to get her, I could smell gas, and we evacuated the house, after calling 911 for the fire dept. (no cell phones, back then) One fire marshal appeared, got a piece of equipment that he called a "sniffer," and confirmed that gas was leaking from the inlet coming into the house. He shut off the gas to the house (it was summer, so, no big deal, heating-wise, but it meant we couldn't cook or get hot water). The next day, my father called a friend of his, who dug out the faulty pipe, which had completely rusted through, but, because we have an older house, it needed a special fitting, so, we had another day without gas. The gas was turned on with the fire marshal's approval of the repair, two days after that. The dog got a steak for dinner that night!
ArtistAtLarge
So glad no one was killed.
sensei258
@ Sammit - if it were closed, why would there be 42 people inside?
BeerDeliveryGuy
If it was City Gas, the propane would already be in a gas state when piped to the building, resulting in a much less violent explosion had it been liquid propane tanks.
I’d say it was less of an explosion and more of a fireball, which is why the people were only injured/burned.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Tragic though, either way...
Educator60
TV news is saying an employee of the real estate agent next door to the pub was engaged in removing the gas from 100 spray cans. I suspect it might have been part of the year-end cleaning activities. But it seems like a lack of common sense to do such a job indoors.
I have a little punch tool I got at the home center to remove any little bit of residual gas before discarding spray cans (for the safety of the trash collection people). I use very few spray cans overall so never have more than one at a time to punch. Even so I always go out to the front porch to do it outside.
ksteer
100 spray cans of what? Paint? If so chances are the residual propellant would be minuscule even if it was a hydrocarbon based propellant. That would in no way cause a building to explode, even if it was done inside.
What? All city gas in Japan is Liquid Natural Gas, not propane...
BeerDeliveryGuy
I meant to say that city gas is in a gas state when it pumped into buildings, liquid propane tanks as seen in some houses would explode much more violently. City gas is LNG or LPG depending on the gas company.
Toasted Heretic
Stay safe, everyone. Have your gas supply regularly inspected.
Hope those injured are doing as best as they can under the circumstances and not too traumatised.
Brian Wheway
What a mess, Buildings to the rear, left and right side are all smashed up, jees, and NO one was killed?, some was looking down on these people last night, and was looking after them, it looks like the two building on the left will have to be pulled down they must be structurally impaired.
ksteer
The "two buildings one the left" is actually the building that exploded and subsequently caught on fire, so I think its safe to say itll be torn down..
TorafusuTorasan
@ksteer, on the likelihood of this being spray can related: NHK World has as its main headline that investigators think the cause was a room full of aerosol ignited by the water heater of the real estate office next to the restaurant. A single soda may explode through its aluminum container if put in a fire, so imagine the explosive power of several dozen cans going off together.
tonymax
Frankly I thought these sort of things only happened in the 70's or the 80's. Come on Japan with all the modern technology in todays world are we seriously still living in the dark ages of using gas cylinders??? Its time for the government to enforce some strict new laws for old structures to upgrade. I used to live in an apartment building in Japan 20 years ago and the system was so high tech that every time there was any sort of a gas leak the entire system would either shut or all sorts of alarms would go off. Thankfully there were no major casualties in this incident but if the government does not implement new regulations unfortunately we are going to see a lot more similar incidents.
Educator60
Tiny max,
If you read the post right above yours, you’ll see it might not have had much to do with what kind of gas supply system there was.
My place uses propane that in tanks outside and there’s a leak alarm at floor level in the kitchen. It once went off when I was using a spray product to clean the air conditioner at ceiling level quite a distance away because I forgot to first open the adjacent window.
Educator60
On the news they showed a family restaurant down the street with the typical large windows ... all completely blown in. Scary stuff.
ksteer
Fair enough, however if they were tasked with removing the aerosol from cans, one would assume that they're now empty. I.E they arent likely to have enough gas in them to make that much of a difference. Then again, Im thinking of spray cans, they could be really big I suppose...
Matt Hartwell
Gas explosion? Terrible to see many injuries and i hope they can all be treated.
tokyo-star
the tool was emptying the cans inside (presumably because it was snowing/cold outside) so all the gas that was inside the cans is now inside one room, which seems to have ignited with the pilot light of the little gas burner above the sink that some older places have.
Peter Johansson
Let me guess: They stored spray cans and one person started using a 100-yen shop spraycan puncture tool on all of them, then went to cook some water. What are those spraycan puncture tools good for?
Mlodinow
Why are so many people talking about city gas and gas tanks etc? The article clearly says they are deodorizer cans. What's more, puncturing them is now prohibited (for blindingly obvious reasons).
So now the Fire Dept are saying the building wasn't up to code, but a quick walk down any major street in a large city in Japan and even an idiot can see buildings which clearly won't be up to code. One would think in a country with so many earthquakes, and reticulated gas in every major city, more checking would be performed.
ksteer
The article was updated to include that information. Puncturing them is prohibited in Sapporo, but its up to local ordinances to decide what is okay and what isn't
Jtsnose
Where people gather in large groups, may also cause accretion of methane gas . . . so it is very important to have well ventilated buildings with mechanical ventilation and/or operable windows/ skylights to allow gas to escape and fresh air in.