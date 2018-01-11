Newsletter Signup Register / Login
430 passengers trapped as heavy snow strands train in Japan

6 Comments
NIIGATA

Around 430 passengers were stuck Thursday night aboard a train stranded by heavy snowfall in the Sea of Japan coast prefecture of Niigata.

According to firefighters, five of them -- a man in his 40s and four women in their teens and 20s -- felt unwell and the man was taken to a hospital.

The four-car local train bound for Nagaoka from Niigata was stranded at around 6:55 p.m. between Tokoji and Obiori stations on the East Japan Railway Co Shinetsu Line.

While snow removal is under way, it is not clear when the train service can be resumed. The train is equipped with restrooms, with its interior lights and heating system working properly, JR East said.

6 Comments
Nagaoka has a population of 275,000. Niigata City's is 800,000. It's not the middle of nowhere. They are two large cities on the coast.

Though Niigata is known as the "snow country", that's further inland from Nagaoka, the area around Tokamachi etc. Close to the coast, it usually does not snow very much, which will be why this train got stuck.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

According to firefighters, five of them -- a man in his 40s and four women in their teens and 20s -- felt unwell and the man was taken to a hospital.

How long were they stuck and why did 5 get unwell? Because of the cold?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

All I can say is really, really taihen. Saw this on the news this morning and they were stuck there for several hours and it seemed the train was still stuck...

I have worked in Niigata quite a bit and I can 2nd what kohakuebisu said.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Why did they all get sick? Fumes?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yet there is no mention of food or drink. The passengers need to be taken from the train.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That is over 100 passengers per carriage. If you had a sat you would be lucky.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

