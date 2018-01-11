430 passengers trapped as heavy snow strands train in Japan

Around 430 passengers were stuck Thursday night aboard a train stranded by heavy snowfall in the Sea of Japan coast prefecture of Niigata.

According to firefighters, five of them -- a man in his 40s and four women in their teens and 20s -- felt unwell and the man was taken to a hospital.

The four-car local train bound for Nagaoka from Niigata was stranded at around 6:55 p.m. between Tokoji and Obiori stations on the East Japan Railway Co Shinetsu Line.

While snow removal is under way, it is not clear when the train service can be resumed. The train is equipped with restrooms, with its interior lights and heating system working properly, JR East said.

