national

45 killed in 3 months in accidents while clearing snow in Japan

SAPPORO

Snow-clearing accidents killed 45 people in the three months through January, emergency authorities said Thursday, as Japan's snowy regions have been hit by heavier falls than usual this winter.

Many of the victims in 10 prefectures including Aomori died after being buried by snow falling from the roofs of their homes, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan saw the largest number of deaths at 11, followed by Hokkaido in the country's north at 10. Akita, Fukushima and Yamagata prefectures in the northeast recorded three deaths each.

In Hokkaido, areas facing the Sea of Japan have seen heavier snow than usual this season, according to a local observatory.

Over 90 percent of the victims were over the age of 65, according to the agency.

Local police have urged people to stay away from the eaves of their houses, and wear helmets and use lifelines if they climb on top of their roofs. Residents have also been asked to work in groups or notify others before and after trying to clear snow to avoid going unnoticed in case of an accident.

Transport disruptions

Meanwhile, in Hokkaido, heavy snowfall has caused transport disruptions. Around 4,000 travelers have been stranded since Wednesday evening at Hokkaido's New Chitose airport as train and bus services connecting to the prefectural capital Sapporo were suspended.

Around 660 people, including students traveling to take university entrance exams, spent the night at the airport despite Hokkaido Railway Co running a special service linking to Sapporo from around 3 a.m.

"I'm worried about my physical strength as I could not sleep much," said senior high school student Reika Muraki, 18, after arriving on Wednesday from Miyazaki Prefecture in southwestern Japan and spending the night at the airport. "But I made it this far, so I won't lose my cool now and will try to give the exam my all."

Kousei Sakamoto, 18, came to the airport on Thursday morning to travel to Ibaraki Prefecture for the University of Tsukuba entrance exam.

"It looks like I'll be able to fly so I'm relieved," he said.

All seem like very sensible precautions that should not be hard to follow, getting used to the snow can make some people disregard the very real risks that come with it.

