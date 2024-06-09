45% of Japanese living abroad feel lonely: gov't study

Nearly 45 percent of Japanese nationals living abroad feel lonely at times, a recent government survey showed, with areas lacking strong Japanese community ties believed to contribute to higher feelings of isolation.
The survey was the first of its kind conducted by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, targeting approximately 1.3 million Japanese nationals living abroad. It garnered 55,420 online responses between October and December last year.
According to the survey, a total of 44.9 percent either felt lonely "often or always," "sometimes" or "once in a while." The figure was 5.6 percentage points higher than seen in a similar survey conducted by the Cabinet Secretariat domestically.
By region, Western Europe, including Britain and France, had the highest percentage of respondents experiencing bouts of loneliness at 48.0 percent, followed by South America at 46.4 percent and North America at 45.3 percent.
Africa was the region with the lowest percentage of lonely Japanese expats at 39.0 percent, followed by the Middle East at 41.4 percent.
The language barrier was cited as the most common reason for feelings of loneliness at 31.6 percent, followed by cultural differences at 27.9 percent.
Among those who responded they often or always felt lonely, 44.5 percent said they had felt that way for five years or longer.
The ministry is working with overseas missions and domestic suicide prevention organizations to provide support to Japanese struggling with loneliness abroad.© KYODO
Asiaman7
That’s very similar to the percentage of people inside Japan who feel the same. Some 40% of people inside Japan indicated feeling lonely at least occasionally, according to results of a nationwide government survey of 20,000 people aged 16 or older across Japan in December 2022, as reported by the Yomiuri Shimbun last April.
Looking at the results by age bracket, the share of people feeling lonely at least occasionally was largest among respondents in their 20s at 47.9%, followed by those in their 50s at 46.2%, and those in their 30s at 45.9%.
https://japannews.yomiuri.co.jp/society/general-news/20230412-102910/
sakurasuki
So the issue is with the Japanese people, not with the surrounding, Japanese will be lonely everywhere!
NCIS Reruns
In a 1965 essay, professor Edward Seidensticker described Japan as "a crowded, lonely land." He certainly got that one right.
Yrral
Killing yourself is bad anytime,if you are not successful taking up value medical care from others is even,worse and have the state bury you, because your relatives will not pay the 10 Of thousand it cost to ship your remain home
WoodyLee
""The language barrier was cited as the most common reason for feelings of loneliness at 31.6 percent, followed by cultural differences at 27.9 percent.""
Welcome to the club boys and girls, Foreigners in Japan feel the same way too but much worse due to that fact that Japanese are not as talkative or open towards non Japanese and I believe Languages are the major reason.
When you Don't understand the Jokes, Don't understand the slang, Don't read the body language, Don't relate or share the same feelings, you feel that you just don't fit and you start pulling away unless the other side reaches out to you and makes the effort to make you welcome.
Japan is one of the toughest places to migrate to due to Language and Cultural differences too.
sakurasuki
Soudesune, taihendesune.
That's all any foreigners can get.
Garthgoyle
A unique, Japanese foreigners situation...