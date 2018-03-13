Newsletter Signup Register / Login
46-year-old man, 16-year-old girl found dead in apparent suicide at love hotel

SAITAMA

An unemployed 46-year-old man and a 16-year-old high school girl were found dead in the room of a love hotel in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

According to police, the bodies were found at around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the girl lived in Saitama Prefecture, and the man was from Azumino in Nagano Prefecture.

The two checked in at the hotel at 5 p.m. on Saturday. When they hadn’t checked out by Sunday afternoon, the hotel contacted police. When police entered the room, they found the two occupants hanging from the ceiling with ropes used for mountain climbing. Police said a note was left in the room but did not divulge its contents.

No visible signs of trauma were found on their bodies, and their clothing was not disheveled.

Police said the girl’s family had filed a missing persons report with them.

Police are investigating how the girl and the man became acquaintances and believe they may have met through an online chat site.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

