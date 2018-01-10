5,000 sprint for title of ‘Lucky Man’

Runners in the annual "Lucky Man" race set off from the gate of Nishinomiya Shrine, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday morning.

Some 5,000 men burst through the gates of Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and raced 230 meters toward the shrine's main hall with the frontrunners attempting to capture the title of fuku-otoko ("Lucky Man").

The annual New Year ceremony, which has been held since the Edo period, is associated with Ebisu, a god of prosperous business. The first three participants to reach the main gates are considered Japan's luckiest men for the year.

The lucky runner who took first place was Kurosu Sato, 18, a student from Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Sato, who is a 200-meter sprinter at his college, won easily. Among his prizes were a barrel of sake and rice.

