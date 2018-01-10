Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Runners in the annual "Lucky Man" race set off from the gate of Nishinomiya Shrine, Hyogo Prefecture, on Wednesday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

5,000 sprint for title of ‘Lucky Man’

4 Comments
HYOGO

Some 5,000 men burst through the gates of Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and raced 230 meters toward the shrine's main hall with the frontrunners attempting to capture the title of fuku-otoko ("Lucky Man").

The annual New Year ceremony, which has been held since the Edo period, is associated with Ebisu, a god of prosperous business. The first three participants to reach the main gates are considered Japan's luckiest men for the year.

The lucky runner who took first place was Kurosu Sato, 18, a student from Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Sato, who is a 200-meter sprinter at his college, won easily. Among his prizes were a barrel of sake and rice.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Colorful Japan! But I stayed home and got lucky;-)

0 ( +2 / -2 )

I believe that these people running have no chance of anything but a moment on the news and obscurity. Did any previous runners rise to a fate beyond there current position?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I believe that these people running have no chance of anything but a moment on the news and obscurity. Did any previous runners rise to a fate beyond there current position?

You must be a blast at parties. Why take it so serious?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Japan is so eventful. I wonder why. They are not content with their own and celebrate foreign festivities too. Traditional events are in many related to shrines and temples. But they are not much religious. Also there are many celebrations originated in China. Anyway, we do not get bored.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Health & Beauty

6 Of The Best Foundations From Japanese Cosmetic Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Aqua Park Shinagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 8-14, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To All Events You Can’t Miss In Tokyo This Year

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL