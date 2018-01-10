5,000 sprint for title of ‘Lucky Man’

Some 5,000 men burst through the gates of Nishinomiya Shrine in Hyogo Prefecture at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning and raced 230 meters toward the shrine's main hall with the frontrunners attempting to capture the title of fuku-otoko ("Lucky Man").
The annual New Year ceremony, which has been held since the Edo period, is associated with Ebisu, a god of prosperous business. The first three participants to reach the main gates are considered Japan's luckiest men for the year.
The lucky runner who took first place was Kurosu Sato, 18, a student from Ashiya in Hyogo Prefecture, Fuji TV reported. Sato, who is a 200-meter sprinter at his college, won easily. Among his prizes were a barrel of sake and rice.© Japan Today
4 Comments
sensei258
Colorful Japan! But I stayed home and got lucky;-)
Cricky
I believe that these people running have no chance of anything but a moment on the news and obscurity. Did any previous runners rise to a fate beyond there current position?
FizzBit
You must be a blast at parties. Why take it so serious?
Schopenhauer
Japan is so eventful. I wonder why. They are not content with their own and celebrate foreign festivities too. Traditional events are in many related to shrines and temples. But they are not much religious. Also there are many celebrations originated in China. Anyway, we do not get bored.