5 Japanese evacuees from Wuhan taken to hospital with fevers

The first group of Japanese evacuees from a virus-hit Chinese city arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday, wearing masks but showing a sense of relief.
Five of the 206 evacuees had coughs and fever and were taken to a designated Tokyo hospital specializing in treating infectious diseases, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a Diet session, adding that they were still checking if any passengers were ill with the virus.
Japan's government sent a chartered flight to pick up the evacuees, most of whom resided close to the Wuhan seafood market linked to the first cases of the new virus that has infected thousands.
"We were feeling increasingly uneasy as the situation developed so rapidly when we were still in the city," Takeo Aoyama, an employee at Nippon Steel Corp's subsidiary in Wuhan, told reporters at Tokyo's Haneda airport while he waited for a bus to take him to a hospital for another health check.
"My uneasiness peaked when the number of patients started to spike," he said, wearing a mask that muffled his voice. "I fell asleep as soon as I sat down on my seat (on the plane)," he said. Other evacuees seated near him also seemed relieved but tired.
Japan has seven cases including what could be the first human-to-human infection in the country, a man in his 60s who worked as a tour bus driver and served two groups of Chinese tourists from Wuhan from Jan 8-16.
The man, a resident of Nara in western Japan, developed cough, joint ache and chills on Jan 14, the Health Ministry said. Three days after developing initial symptoms, he visited a hospital but was tested negative for the new coronavirus and was not hospitalized until he returned Saturday with signs of pneumonia.
Officials said about 650 Japanese citizens and their families in Wuhan and elsewhere in Hebei province had sought to return home. Aoyama said there are more than 400 others still in Wuhan, including those working for a Japanese supermarket chain that has stayed open to serve customers who need food and other necessities and supplies.
He said it was important to step up preventive measures in Japan, but "I hope we can also provide support for the Chinese people, while we also help Japanese people who are still there."
Another evacuee, Takayuki Kato, said that all those wishing to leave Wuhan had submitted their health inquiry form and had their temperature taken before departure. While on board, a doctor came to each passenger to take temperature again and check their condition, he said.
Kato said he did not panic as he was able to monitor news online and via local media, but "I was shocked when all transportation systems were suspended. That's when the situation drastically changed."
Aoyama and Kato, along with the rest of the evacuees who were not showing immediate signs of infection, were expected to be taken to the National Center for Global Health and Medicine for further checks and a virus test.
Health officials said that evacuees will be sent home on chartered buses to keep them from using public transportation and stay home for about two weeks until their virus test results are out, though it's not legally binding. Others who need to travel long distance home are asked to stay at designated hotels.
Abe's cabinet designated the new coronavirus as an infectious disease Tuesday, allowing hospitalization and treatment of the patients compulsory, but the measure is taking effect Feb 7 because of the required 10-day notification period, causing concerns that it may be too late.
Former defense minister Gen Nakatani told a ruling party meeting that "If you abide by law and people die, it's useless," Kyodo News quoted him as saying.
Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told the parliamentary session Wednesday that the government would have to send two more flights to evacuate the rest of the people wishing to return home. He did not say when a second flight is expected.
Japan's government is preparing to send another chartered flight to evacuate the others later Wednesday, according to Kyodo News service.
The sharp rise in infections recently suggests significant human-to-human spread of the virus, though it could also be explained by expanded monitoring efforts, said Malik Peiris, chair in virology at the University of Hong Kong.
Experts worry the new virus may spread more easily than originally thought, or may have mutated into a form that does so. It is from the coronavirus family, which also can cause the common cold as well as more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS, which both emerged in the past two decades and are thought to have come from animals.
The new virus causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia. It is thought to have spread to people from wild animals sold at a Wuhan market. China on Sunday temporarily banned trade in wild animals and urged people to stop eating meat from them.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
34 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
I wish these people a fast recovery!
Patricia Yarrow
As so often is the case, the mask is not correctly, hanging off the nose. Look at the man in the dark coat in the middle. Typical. These masks just say, "I'm worried and a trend follower".
Omachi
Banning the trade in wild animals is a good first step, and encouraging people to not eat them is even better. But why temporary?
Bjorn Tomention
Everyone please take precautions.
Elderly and those who have weak immune systems especially
Wobot
They were all sat on the same plane as the people without fevers... so far! This could get very serious, very quickly
kurisupisu
So, all the people on the plane, the medical staff, cabin attendants and the navigator and pilots are under quarantine at home?
Hmmmm....
kurisupisu
Malik Peiris should take note of the bus driver infection that occurred in Nara which clearly shows the vector is from human to human...
klausdorth
Kurispisu,
don't think so
And now they got (at least) 4 more cases of coronavirus back in Japan.
I wonder how many more will be hospitalized in a week or two because they sat on the same plane.
Concerning those masks, not really a big help. If they want to do it right they should get surgical masks,
which ar of course way too expensive.
sf2k
From that one plane and crew and passengers that's going to be one wild public health vector spreadsheet
Tokyo-Engr
@klausdorth
From what I understand these people have not been diagnosed with anything yet. I think we should wait until the blood tests come back after they are admitted to the hospital, tested, and diagnosed.
However if Japan wishes to be cautious then Japan should go against the global trend (with the exception of Australia and China) and Japan should quarantine the passengers and crew for 2 weeks from the day of landing.
USNinJapan2
Every single evacuee should have been quarantined upon arrival and kept under observation for the duration of the incubation period, i.e. if the incubation period is as long as two weeks, then the quarantine period would be two weeks or until blood tests could positively clear them of infection. That should have been the non-negotiable condition the evacuees had to accept before being allowed to board the flight. Normal temperature readings taken upon arrival indicate nothing. There is a greater than zero probability that these two men in the photo are infected and will show symptoms in the days to come, and all of the pictured reporters and everyone else they've come in contact with after they stepped off that plane have potentially been exposed. Same goes for all of the evacuees who were allowed to go home on their own recognizance. From an emergency management standpoint, the way the GOJ is conducting this voluntary repatriation is criminal.
kyushubill
Agreed, quarantine for 14 days if the blood tests are positive for each on that plane.
Derek Grebe
Takeo Aoyama ought to not bother wearing a mask at all if he's planning on keeping his nose uncovered.
The number of people in Tokyo who wear these masks as a magical talismanic chinwarmer never ceases to infuriate me.
That this man who just got off the plane and is supposed to be in quarantine is allowed to flounce about in front of the press with his nose uncovered is just inconceivable.
sf2k
yeah make sure those reporters are nice and close and not the 2m plus distance recommended. smh
sf2k
each of these reporters will now take the train home.
Alex Einz
This is beyond stuppid, its obvious their doctors arent even able to test properly.. , well done on another spread of viruses.. that said.. the strong will just get stronger.
if your health is iffy i recommend staying away from public next few weeks... and get urself a 99 or 95 level face mask...
Northernlife
Why didnt they quarantine them first before they let them out into the general public....it wasn't in the manual I suppose..
Ryan Wright
They are all infected now because they traveled in the same plane! Now that the Japanese authorities have let them go freely into the general population we will definitely see a rapid increase in the number of people getting infected with this! This is a big blunder from Japanese authorities! I’m surprised that there isn’t much outcry from the Japanese people yet! When it’s too late then they’ll start with the blame game and look for a scapegoat !
daito_hak
Yes and this is the same who happily walk out from the restroom without washing their hands on a daily basis.
mrtinjp
Banning the trade in wild animals is a good first step, and encouraging people to not eat them is even better. But why temporary?
Yeah, this finally forced folks to switch to vegetarian diet, veggies are fast disappearing or simply not available in the affected areas.
smithinjapan
"Takeo Aoyama ought to not bother wearing a mask at all if he's planning on keeping his nose uncovered."
Exactly. I always chuckle at people saying masks are effective and then doing this, or pulling the mask down to cover their chin while they wipe nose with hands, have a smoke and a drink (wiping the top of bottle with sleeve), then rub the mask back over face except nose. And while today it's another 4 in Japan -- passengers on the plane. Tomorrow it'll be another 10. Those who went home will have given it to family, etc. Face it, the government screwed up in not making quarantine mandatory for the people returning, and now the genie is out of the bottle.
Aly Rustom
Exactly! Ryan hit the nail on the head.
Disillusioned
Australia has placed its evacuees in quarantine on Christmas Island for two weeks. Good idea, hey? Just saying.
ListenTheTruth
The countless times I’ve pointed to a mask “wearing" person, pointed to my nose and said, "意味ないじゃん!"
rgcivilian1
Exactly. I always chuckle at people saying masks are effective and then doing this, or pulling the mask down to cover their chin while they wipe nose with hands, have a smoke and a drink (wiping the top of bottle with sleeve), then rub the mask back over face except nose.
While we don't normally view things eye to eye, I have to agree with your input on this one. I just came back from grocery store and saw a guy, coughing, sneezing with a mask but took it off and blasted away in the close proximity of the open veggies, then again at the open fish area. What was the point of the mask?
As for the cases going up according to experts in Japan The number of patients in Japan is feared to increase in the future now that a case of infection of a person who had never been to Wuhan has been found.
As for the current system in place i.e. thermal scanner" that is not really effective as aspirin and other medications can "hide" the symptoms, in response by the health ministry has engaged into reviewing the current application of its surveillance system to detect suspected infections, expanding the scope of the targets. In this system, medical institutions report to public health centers with the aim of achieving an early understanding of unknown infections.
In the case of the coronavirus, the surveillance system was intended only for those who came into contact with a certain category of person — namely, those who had visited Wuhan within two weeks and had a fever and respiratory problems — and as a result contracted the same symptoms as the person. The ministry plans to expand the scope of suspected infected individuals because the current standard may miss some of them.
Dr. Theopolis
Better hit the local Costco this weekend and stock up on supplies. Not liking how the number of infected keep climbing!
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@USNinJapan2 Today 02:14 pm JST
The problem seems to be that the coronavirus did not fall into the previously legislated categories that would give the Japanese government the right to impose a compulsory preventive quarantine. From a rule of law perspective, this is actually correct, unless you want the government to be given random rights to expand compulsory detention measures as they see fit.
geronimo2006
Love the pic of the pilot. He looks like he's taking no chances. Unfortunately, most masks do not protect users from breathing in fine particles including fine droplets of water containing viruses. Also, viruses can get in via the eyes (and nose - duh) which are exposed. There will be some nervous people after that flight.
OssanAmerica
I totally disagree with Japan's policy of bringing the evacuees directly into Tokyo. The US is stopping in Alaska and Australia at Christmas Island. Framkly, I think it was rather stupid.
Bungle
Why the H*ll are these vectors, I mean passengers, being paraded in front of the media? They should be being prodded by men in HAZMAT suits into isolated pens! The Japanese govt. isn't even keeping its word; at the very least they should have been bundled into taxis home immediately after passing through screening.
USNinJapan2
Kazuaki Shimazaki
Then quite simply, the GOJ should have first assigned the applicable legal category enabling them to mandate a quarantine and absolutely shouldn't have offered the voluntary evacuation if the evacuees were unwilling to voluntarily submit to a quarantine. This evacuation wasn't necessary, but because these citizens wanted (understandably) to come home. The result now is that the government has quite possibly contributed knowingly to the further spread of a pandemic. If what you say is true, then it's damning that 1) the GOJ doesn't already have emergency legislation prepared to cover an emergent situation like this, and 2) chose to go ahead with this optional evacuation when they couldn't legally impose a quarantine upon repatriation, something which any sane person would see is essential to public safety.
daito_hak
BS. Japan has proven multiple times that it does not care about the rule of law, that it easily doesn't respect current legislation and that it will be more than willing to impose arbitrary detention measures. That aside, your point is anyway meaningless and unrelated since every serious country should have a precise procedure to deal with situations related to public health unless you are willing to admit that Japan is incompetent.
I read that France had also evacuated french citizens from Wuhan and that they are keeping the people without symptoms in a designated location under constant observation and isolated for 14 days. France did not have a specific "category" for this coronavirus either since by definition it's a new strain. They nevertheless came up with a quarantine plan without any drama. So your tentative of Japan apologism is quit ridiculous.
Bungle
More of that (in)famous bone-headed Japanese "logic" on display.
marcelito
USNin ....precisely. Thats what the lawmakers are there for , to make laws applicable to society needs...particularly in an emergency situation like this.
Do the hustle
Does the concept of ‘quarantine’ exist in Japan? These people have returned with fevers from an area of China where hundreds of people are infected and a few have died from the deadliest virus in recent years and they have them parading around like prized bulls. They should all be camped on the Sengoku islands until they are cleared of the virus.