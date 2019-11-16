5 dead, 11 missing, over 90 injured as typhoon rips through Japan

All is calm along the Sumida River in Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Sunday morning, hours after a typhoon lashed the city.

At least five people have died, and another 11 are missing as a massive typhoon lashed Japan, including the Tokyo metropolitan area on Saturday, with many rivers overflowing into residential areas across a wide area of the country.

More than 90 people were injured across the country, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.

Rescue operations were under way in central, eastern and northeastern regions that were hit by floods and landslides.

Over 6 million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate, with train operators suspending most services and airports shut down in the metropolitan and surrounding areas.

Evacuation advisories had been lifted by early Sunday in Tokyo and most of central and eastern Japan.

Tokyo's Haneda airport and most shinkansen bullet train services resumed operations from Sunday morning following large-scale suspensions the previous day. Many flights to and from Haneda for Sunday have already been canceled, while operations of Tokyo's subways were initially suspended in the early morning hours for safety checks.

The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued the highest warning on its one-to-five scale for Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano, Shizuoka, Niigata and Fukushima.

Some dam operators have authorized water releases as an emergency measure to avoid possible dam bursting, a move that could raise the amount of water further downstream where rivers are already overflowing.

A tornado hit parts of Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, destroying 12 houses and damaging more than 70 others.

Local officials said a man in his 50s was found dead in an overturned car, as the tornado likely caused his vehicle to roll over.

In Tomioka, Gunma Prefecture, a man died after houses were swept away by a landslide, police said. In Kawasaki, southwest of Tokyo, a man in his 60s was found in an inundated apartment and confirmed dead at a hospital.

In Tochigi, a woman who fell into a waterway was found and confirmed dead, while a woman in Sagamihara near Tokyo died after a landslide swept her house away.

In Chiba, which was hit by widespread power outages in September due to another strong typhoon, over 110,000 houses were without power as of 7 a.m., according to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. More than 160,000 other homes elsewhere in its service area were affected by power outages.

Tohoku Electric Power Co, serving northeastern Japan, said over 41,000 homes were without electricity.

According to a local coast guard, a Panamanian cargo ship with 12 crew members is believed to have sunk in Tokyo Bay on Saturday night, where there were strong winds and heavy rain from the typhoon. Three crew members were rescued by early Sunday.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, Typhoon Hagibis, meaning "swift" in the Philippine language Tagalog, was traveling 130 kilometers off Miyako, Iwate Prefecture. It had an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 162 kilometers per hour.

After passing through the Tokyo metropolitan area and part of northeastern Japan, the typhoon is now off the Pacific coast and moving away from the Japanese archipelago.

It is expected to weaken to an extratropical cyclone on Sunday afternoon.

