5 dead, 3 missing after Panamanian ship sinks in typhoon-hit Tokyo Bay

Five crew members died and three others remain missing after a Panamanian cargo ship sank late Saturday in Tokyo Bay, where it was anchored as Typhoon Hagibis approached, the Japan Coast Guard said.

Four others among the 12-member crew of the 1,925-ton ship, Jia De, were rescued Sunday morning, it said.

There were three Myanmar, seven Chinese and two Vietnamese crew on board, according to the coast guard.

The ship's tracking signal was lost around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the coast guard said.

