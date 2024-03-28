Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Screenshot from Kobayashi Pharmaceutical website
national

5 dead, 114 hospitalized from recalled Japanese health supplements

0 Comments
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO

In the week since a line of Japanese health supplements began being recalled, five people have died and more than 100 people were hospitalized as of Friday.

Osaka-based Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co came under fire for not going public quickly with problems known internally as early as January. The first public announcement came March 22.

Company officials said 114 people were being treated in hospitals after taking products, including Benikoji Choleste Help meant to lower cholesterol, that contain an ingredient called benikoji, a red species of mold. Earlier in the week, the number of deaths stood at two people.

Some people developed kidney problems after taking the supplements, but the exact cause was still under investigation in cooperation with government laboratories, according to the manufacturer.

“We apologize deeply,” President Akihiro Kobayashi told reporters Friday, bowing for a long time to emphasize the apology alongside three other top company officials.

He expressed remorse to those who have died and have been sickened, and to their families. He also apologized for the troubles caused to the entire health food industry and the medical profession, adding that the company was working to prevent further damage and improve crisis management.

The company’s products have been recalled — as have dozens of other products that contain benikoji, including miso paste, crackers and a vinegar dressing. Japan's health ministry put up a list on its official site of all the recalled products, including some that use benikoji for food coloring.

The ministry warned the deaths could keep growing. The supplements could be bought at drug stores without a prescription from a doctor, and some may have been purchased or exported before the recall, including by tourists who may not be aware of the health risks.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical had been selling benikoji products for years, with a million packages sold over the past three fiscal years, but a problem crept up with the supplements produced in 2023. Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said it produced 18.5 tons of benikoji last year.

Some analysts blame the recent deregulation initiatives, which simplified and sped up approval for health products to spur economic growth.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog