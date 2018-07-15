Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

5 dead, more than 1,500 taken to hospitals as heat wave covers Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Five people died and more than 1,500 others were taken to hospitals for heat exhaustion, as a heat wave covered Japan on Saturday, a Kyodo News tally showed.

Five died in five prefectures including Hiroshima -- one of the prefectures hit hardest by the recent torrential rains -- as temperatures there rose to 33.5 C to 37.4 C.

By prefecture, Osaka had the largest 156 people sent to hospitals on the first day of a three-day weekend in Japan, followed by 125 in Aichi and 102 in Chiba and Tokyo, while the mercury topped 38 C in some cities in Kyoto, Gifu and Mie.

In Okayama, also hit hard by the worst rain disaster in decades, at least 48 people were treated for heat illness.

Of 927 observation points nationwide of the Japan Meteorological Agency, 613 logged highs of at least 30 C, while the temperature topped 35 C at 161 locations.

The weather agency warned that temperatures will remain high on Sunday and afterward.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo