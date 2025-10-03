 Japan Today
Photo taken at a police station in Nabari, Mie Prefecture on Friday morning shows the minivehicle in which five people were killed in an acciden. Image: Kyodo
national

5 killed after minivehicle rolls onto side in Mie

1 Comment
TSU, Mie

Five people died in central Japan on Friday when a minivehicle suspected of carrying too many passengers rolled onto its side, police said.

Two men and three women, believed to be in their teens to 30s, were confirmed dead, while another man in the vehicle was seriously injured in the accident that occurred on Route 165 in Nabari, Mie Prefecture, shortly after midnight Thursday, the police said.

Police received a report about the accident from a passerby who said a person was lying on the road bleeding.

1 Comment
....suspected of carrying too many passengers .........a person was lying on the road bleeding.

Photo is not so clear, but doesn't look heavily damaged.

Sadly obviously no seatbelts.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

