Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A woman walks during heavy snow in Fukui on Monday. Photo: KYODO
national

5 die as heavy snowfall hits Sea of Japan coast

5 Comments
TOKYO

At least five people died in prefectures facing the Sea of Japan and elsewhere as heavy snowfall hit the areas Monday due to a strong winter pressure pattern, according to a Kyodo News tally.

Sea of Japan coastal areas are expected to continue to see heavy snow through Tuesday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of avalanches and traffic disruption.

In Niigata Prefecture, a 90-year-old farmer was found dead in the city of Tokamachi in the morning after apparently falling into a snow-covered drain. A 62-year-old woman was also found to have drowned inside a drain in the city of Nagaoka after going out to shovel snow, according to local police.

A 78-year-old man in Nagaoka also died after breaking his neck. He is believed to have fallen from the roof of his house while removing snow, the police said.

Fatal traffic accidents due to the snow were also reported in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan and northeastern Miyagi Prefecture.

By 5 p.m. Monday, the city of Fukui saw 92 centimeters of snow, five times more than an average year, while the cities of Toyama and Niigata marked 52 cm and 24 cm of snow, respectively.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

5 Comments
Login to comment

I've got to think that thousands of people from Niigata are just going to call it quits and move to Eastern Japan after this year's record snowfall. And its not like this is extremely abnormal... yearly they're bombarded with heavy snow.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It is not easy to live in Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

My father in law is from Nigata and he says that there are ALOT of accidents like this there, mainly due to the lack of young people around to help with snow and the like.

A 78-year-old man in Nagaoka also died after breaking his neck. He is believed to have fallen from the roof of his house while removing snow, the police said.

The gov should just pay to have all houses in heavy snow areas in Japan have their roofs renovated to gasshō-zukuri like in shirakawa go. Then there would be less accidents.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Unfortunately there is no roof design that would make much difference in reducing the danger of snow removal. Even the gasshou-zukuri mentioned above (never mind the ENORMOUS cost of these roofs) requires dangerous snow removal. https://cdn.amanaimages.com/preview640/10383000229.jpg

1 ( +1 / -0 )

RIP

I swear some of these drains are big enough to fit an entire car. They are deep too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Fukuoka Flu Season: An Ounce of Prevention

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Winter

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Yuda Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Food & Drink

2 Easy Valentine’s Day Chocolate Treats To Make At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 12-Feb. 18, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog