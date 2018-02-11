5 die as heavy snowfall hits Sea of Japan coast

At least five people died in prefectures facing the Sea of Japan and elsewhere as heavy snowfall hit the areas Monday due to a strong winter pressure pattern, according to a Kyodo News tally.
Sea of Japan coastal areas are expected to continue to see heavy snow through Tuesday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency warning of avalanches and traffic disruption.
In Niigata Prefecture, a 90-year-old farmer was found dead in the city of Tokamachi in the morning after apparently falling into a snow-covered drain. A 62-year-old woman was also found to have drowned inside a drain in the city of Nagaoka after going out to shovel snow, according to local police.
A 78-year-old man in Nagaoka also died after breaking his neck. He is believed to have fallen from the roof of his house while removing snow, the police said.
Fatal traffic accidents due to the snow were also reported in Fukuoka Prefecture in southwestern Japan and northeastern Miyagi Prefecture.
By 5 p.m. Monday, the city of Fukui saw 92 centimeters of snow, five times more than an average year, while the cities of Toyama and Niigata marked 52 cm and 24 cm of snow, respectively.© KYODO
SaikoPhysco
I've got to think that thousands of people from Niigata are just going to call it quits and move to Eastern Japan after this year's record snowfall. And its not like this is extremely abnormal... yearly they're bombarded with heavy snow.
Schopenhauer
It is not easy to live in Japan.
Aly Rustom
My father in law is from Nigata and he says that there are ALOT of accidents like this there, mainly due to the lack of young people around to help with snow and the like.
The gov should just pay to have all houses in heavy snow areas in Japan have their roofs renovated to gasshō-zukuri like in shirakawa go. Then there would be less accidents.
jimmyBB
Unfortunately there is no roof design that would make much difference in reducing the danger of snow removal. Even the gasshou-zukuri mentioned above (never mind the ENORMOUS cost of these roofs) requires dangerous snow removal. https://cdn.amanaimages.com/preview640/10383000229.jpg
DaDude
RIP
I swear some of these drains are big enough to fit an entire car. They are deep too!