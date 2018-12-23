Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

5 fatal accidents involving electric wheelchairs stuck on rail crossings reported this year

0 Comments
TOKYO

There have been five fatalities, in which people in electric wheelchairs got stuck on rail crossings and were hit by trains, so far this year, which is a big surge in such accidents, according to data from the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE).

The NITE report showed that between 2009 and November this year, there have been 11 fatalities and four injuries in such accidents. Six of the deaths occurred between 2009 and 2017. The five deaths this year occurred in Yamanashi, Aichi, Hyogo and Wakayama prefectures. The wheelchair users killed ranged in age from 69 to 90.

A NITE spokesperson said: “With the number of wheelchair users increasing each year, there is a possibility that these accidents will increase in the future.”

The NITE report of the accidents showed there are two conventional types of controllers for electric wheelchairs: a steering wheel that is targeted toward senior citizens (called a “senior car”) and a joystick that is commonly used among handicapped individuals. All 15 collisions mentioned in the report occurred with electrically-powered chairs equipped with a steering wheel.

An investigation of the 11 fatalities revealed that the most common cause had been batteries running out as the wheelchair entered the crossing, as well as people operating their wheelchairs while under the influence of alcohol.

The NITE spokesperson urged wheelchair users to avoid rail crossings if possible, or make sure someone is with them when they enter onto a crossing.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating The Last Heisei New Year In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: The Murder That Resulted in Japan’s Anti-Stalking Act

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

History

The Mummy of Yokokura Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Years Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Divorce with Kids in Japan: Her Mother Kidnapped Her

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Idol Managers Poll Twitter to Ask if Secretly Married Member Should be Fired

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table