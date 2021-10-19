5 found dead in minivan in suspected group suicide in Niigata Prefecture

Five people were found dead in a minivan in Yuzawa, Niigata Prefecture, on Tuesday, in what police believe was a joint suicide.

Police received a call at around 11 a.m. from a passerby, saying there were five unresponsive passengers in a minivan in a parking lot, Sankei Shimbun reported. When police arrived at the scene, they found three women and two men in the vehicle.

All five were confirmed dead. Police said it appeared they had died from carbon monoxide poisoning after they found remnants of burnt charcoal briquettes inside the vehicle. The windows were sealed shut.

Police said the three women were in their 20s and the two men were in their 30s. None of the passengers had visible injuries inflicted on their bodies.

The minivan was a rental vehicle with a license plate outside of Niigata Prefecture.

The parking lot was near Naeba Ski Resort, where many hotels and villas are located.

If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, you can get help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today