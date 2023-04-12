Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The ruins of a house gutted by fire in Rokunohe, Aomori Prefecture, where five bodies were discovered on Thursday Photo: KYODO
national

5 killed as predawn fire guts house in Aomori Prefecture

AOMORI

A fire gutted a wooden house in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, early Thursday, leaving five people dead, police said.

Five bodies were found in the two-story house in Rokunohe that was occupied by 68-year-old plasterer Toshimi Jyumonji and seven others, police said, adding they were investigating the blaze and the possibility of murder-arson.

Four of the residents -- Jyumonji's wife, 67, his daughter, 39, one of his grandchildren aged 9, and his mother-in-law, 88, were unaccounted for, they said.

Of the five bodies, one did not appear to be that of a resident of the house, they said. Jyumonji and two other grandchildren escaped the fire, while the 38-year-old husband of his daughter had not returned from work, they said.

The fire completely destroyed the house with a total floor space of about 340 square meters, a garage and a storage shed.

