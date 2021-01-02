Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

5 taken to hospitals in Tokyo after choking on mochi; one dies

1 Comment
TOKYO

Five men ranging in age from their early 70s to their 90s were taken to hospitals in Tokyo on Friday after choking on mochi (traditional New Year’s rice cakes) the Tokyo Fire Department said. 

One of them, a man in his 90s who lived in Nishi-Tokyo, had gone into a state of cardiopulmonary arrest after choking on the mochi, Sankei Shimbun reported. He died later in hospital.

Every year, prior to the New Year holidays, the Tokyo Fire Department advises elderly people to cut mochi into bite-size pieces and slowly chew the notoriously sticky food before swallowing. It also advises people to pay attention to infants and seniors when they are eating mochi.

In one famous incident that occurred in 2001, a woman used a vacuum cleaner to suck the mochi out of her 70-year-old father's throat, saving his life.

This happens every year.

It seems that eating Mochi is more dangerous than Covid 19.

It seems that eating Mochi is more dangerous than Covid 19.

Dont think so. 1 death from mochi as opposed to 50-60 daily in Japan from Covid recently.

RIP to the man.

Easy answer stop eating the Japanese potential killer food. Make that garbage illegal to save lives. Today I ate 5 mochi and got away from the grim reaper. Eat or die but mochi is eat and hope not to die lol

You have to wonder about the aftermath of these deaths... do the surviving members say, "Geez... who could have known?" I mean, talk about preventable deaths! They announce this year after year after year, and yet every year we get the same headlines about deaths.

