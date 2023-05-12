5 women taken to hospital after car slams into store in Aichi

Five women were taken to hospital Saturday after a passenger car driven by an 80-year-old man crashed into a supermarket in central Japan, police said.

One of the five, aged in their 60s and 70s, was seriously hurt, while the other four sustained minor injuries in the incident that occurred in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, at around 9:30 a.m. The driver told the police, "I pressed the gas pedal instead of the break by mistake."

The car smashed through the glass front of the supermarket and came to a stop with half of its body inside the store, the police said.

The driver was not injured in the accident.

A woman working in the supermarket said the crash sounded like a bomb exploding.

© KYODO