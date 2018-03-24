Newsletter Signup Register / Login
5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in Toyama Pref

TOYAMA

A five-year-old boy died after being hit by a car as he walked home from preschool in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m., Fuji TV reported. The boy, identified as Yamato Kubo, was walking along a narrow road with no sidewalk when he was hit from the front by the car driven by an 18-year-old girl.

The boy was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes later.

Police said the girl who was driving her parents' car had just received her driver’s license earlier this month.

The accident occurred about 40 meters from the boy’s home.

