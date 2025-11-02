5-year-old boy dies after being hit by car while crossing road in Tottori Prefecture

A 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car on a road in Chizu town, Tottori Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:40 p.m. approximately 200 meters north of Chizu Station on the JR Inbi Line, on a straight road with good visibility at the time, TV Asahi reported.

There are no traffic lights or crosswalks at the scene.

Police said a car driven by a 66-year-old man hit the child, Yoshihiro Nagaishi, who was crossing the road from the left side. The boy suffered a severe head injury and was taken to the hospital where he died later Sunday.

© Japan Today