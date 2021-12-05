5-year-old boy dies after car collides head-on with truck

A five-year-old boy died in hospital early Sunday morning after the car he was traveling in collided head-on with a dump truck in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.
According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, local media reported. The boy, Katsuma Seki, was sitting in the front passenger seat. His 35-year-old mother was driving and his seven-year-old brother was in the back seat.
Police said the mother and the seven-year-old boy suffered severe injuries and are in a critical condition in hospital. The 34-year-old driver of the dump truck sustained light injuries.
The accident occurred on a straight stretch of road and police said they will wait until the driver recovers before questioning him about the accident.© Japan Today
ebisen
Yeah, let me guess: mother was the only one wearing seatbelt, both kids were not in the childseats?
Kei Kurono
Foolish mother again. Same pattern.
Tokyo-m
The carnage continues. It is long past time that speed limits for cars were severely reduced, traffic calming measures introduced, and laws regarding seat-belts, drivers using their phones, etc were enforced. It is long past time that people were encouraged to stop driving altogether and use safer forms of transport. How many more children must die before we end the dominance of the motor vehicle over our lives and spaces?
Lamilly
They seem very complacent here driving with children on the front seat. No child seat. I've even seen mum/dad driving with toddler sitting on their lap
Mat
Nothing to do with a speed limit. How do you crash head-on into a garbage truck? Speed isn't the issue here, paying attention to the road is.