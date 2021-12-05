5-year-old boy dies after car collides head-on with truck

A five-year-old boy died in hospital early Sunday morning after the car he was traveling in collided head-on with a dump truck in Tsuchiura, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, local media reported. The boy, Katsuma Seki, was sitting in the front passenger seat. His 35-year-old mother was driving and his seven-year-old brother was in the back seat.

Police said the mother and the seven-year-old boy suffered severe injuries and are in a critical condition in hospital. The 34-year-old driver of the dump truck sustained light injuries.

The accident occurred on a straight stretch of road and police said they will wait until the driver recovers before questioning him about the accident.

© Japan Today