5-year-old boy dies after getting locked in washer dryer

A 5-year-old boy suffocated to death after apparently getting locked in a washer dryer at his family's apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, police said Sunday.
According to police, the boy was found unconscious in the drum of the machine by his father at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. His father called 119 and the boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police believe the boy got into the washer dryer, which is one meter tall, 70 cms wide and 60 cms deep, and the door shut, locking him in. The door cannot be opened from the inside. There was no water in the machine.
Police said the boy’s mother was out at the time and his father was taking a nap with his son. When the father woke up, he couldn’t locate his son and looked for him before finding him in the washer dryer.
A 7-year-old boy died in Tokyo in a similar accident in 2015 and there have been calls made for manufacturers to prevent the door from locking automatically when it is closed.© Japan Today
Disillusioned
Wow! Tragic! However, the father should not have been napping with children in his care.
Ah_so
What a sad story and a horrible way to go. Poor boy.
The father was asleep, no doubt catching up on his sleep after late nights working all week. The mother probably thought it was safe to go out and leave the boy at home because the father was there. But a sleeping father cannot look after a child. If you are asleep you may as well not be there.
albaleo
How feasible is it for the door to be fully closed by someone on the inside?
Disillusioned
Albaleo - How feasible is it for the door to be fully closed by someone on the inside
That depends if it was a front or top loading machine. The door locks shut very easily on a top loading machine.
Luddite
No way could he close the door from the inside.
Aly Rustom
Oh my god! How awful!
Those calls had better turn into shouts and demands soon
Kidas Dom
Why are people blaming the father? Where else is a man supposed to sleep but at home??? A 5 year old does not require constant supervision.
Disillusioned
Um, the fact the kid is now dead proves your statement to be wrong. If you sent your kids to a daycare center and the staff were sleeping, how would you feel about it? This is no different. The father should not have been napping with kids in his care. It is very irresponsible.
Educator60
Some of you seem to have missed this part: “father was taking a nap WITH his son”. TV reports the father said they were taking a nap —-together—- after he had fed the son lunch. By your logic, parents would not be allowed to sleep at night either.