 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

5-year-old boy goes missing from bath at hot spring facility in Kagoshima Prefecture

0 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A five-year-old boy has gone missing while bathing with his family at a hot spring facility in Kirishima City, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police and other sources, at around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, a staff member at the Kareigawa no Yu facility called 110 and said that a child may have fallen into the river, TV Asahi reported.

The missing boy is Reo Tanaka from Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture, and he was last seen with his family in a private family bath at the facility.

When his parents went from the bath to the changing room, Reo disappeared. The parents said they heard no sounds.

The bathroom has a window just above the bathtub, and a river is about 10 meters away. Police said the boy’s parents fear he may have climbed out the window and somehow fallen into the river.

Police said Reo is approximately 120 cm tall, thin and was not wearing any clothes when last seen.

Police and fire department officials began searching the river early Monday morning but had found no trace of the boy by mid-afternoon.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot Celebrates Japan Summer: Hawaiian Shirts and Live Sets

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Shukunegi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Moving to Japan with Kids: Tips for a Smooth Transition

Savvy Tokyo