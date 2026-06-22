5-year-old boy goes missing from bath at hot spring facility in Kagoshima Prefecture

A five-year-old boy has gone missing while bathing with his family at a hot spring facility in Kirishima City, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police and other sources, at around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, a staff member at the Kareigawa no Yu facility called 110 and said that a child may have fallen into the river, TV Asahi reported.

The missing boy is Reo Tanaka from Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture, and he was last seen with his family in a private family bath at the facility.

When his parents went from the bath to the changing room, Reo disappeared. The parents said they heard no sounds.

The bathroom has a window just above the bathtub, and a river is about 10 meters away. Police said the boy’s parents fear he may have climbed out the window and somehow fallen into the river.

Police said Reo is approximately 120 cm tall, thin and was not wearing any clothes when last seen.

Police and fire department officials began searching the river early Monday morning but had found no trace of the boy by mid-afternoon.

© Japan Today