5-year-old girl falls to her death from 8th-floor balcony

A five-year-old girl fell to her death from the balcony of an 8th-floor apartment in Yokohama on Tuesday night.

According to police, Mizuki Tojo was found collapsed and bleeding on the ground outside the apartment building in Naka Ward by a passerby at around 6:30 p.m., Fuji TV reported. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said Mizuki lived with her parents and two siblings. When the incident occurred, Mizuki's mother was taking care of her three-month-old son. Mizuki is believed to have climbed over the balcony railing.

© Japan Today