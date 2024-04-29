 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
5-year-old girl in coma after being hit by train in Chiba Prefecture

2 Comments
CHIBA

A five-year-old girl remained in a coma on Monday after she was hit by a two-car train Sunday in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, a station attendant at JR Tateyama Station placed an emergency call at around 6:53 p.m. reporting that a child had been hit by a train.

NHK reported that the accident occurred along the JR Uchibo Line between JR Tateyama and Kokonoe stations. When police arrived at the scene, a girl was found lying beside the train tracks with the train driver administering first aid.

Police said the train driver told them he noticed a child on the tracks and applied the emergency brake about 150 meters from the girl. But the train didn’t stop in time and hit the girl.

There is a fence on one side of the train tracks and bushes on the other side. Police are trying to find out where the child came from and how she managed to be on the tracks.

Train services were delayed for about an hour, JR said.

feel for this driver how traumatic.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good Lord, not young children. How did this happen?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I just hope that the train was almost at a stop when the accident happened, I hope the child makes a full recovery and full respect to the train driver for administering first aid, it probably will make a difference.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

