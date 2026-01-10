Nearly 50 percent of Japanese think the country's Self-Defense Forces should stay at their current scale and capabilities, a government survey showed Friday, at a time when Tokyo plans to review defense policy amid a complex security environment.
The preliminary results of the Cabinet Office survey also showed that some 45.2 percent backed boosting their size and capabilities, the highest level of support since the question was introduced in 1991, although differing methods preclude direct comparison.
Just 2.2 percent said it should be reduced, down from 3.6 percent in the previous survey in 2022.
The figures come as the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has begun discussions toward revising three key national security documents by the end of the year amid an increasingly severe security environment in the Asia-Pacific region.
Responding to a multiple-choice question on what roles they expect the SDF to fulfill, 88.3 percent pointed to deployment in disaster-hit areas. Protecting civilians was cited by 79.4 percent, and 78.1 percent said ensuring the security of the seas and airspace surrounding Japan.
Under its war-renouncing Constitution, Japan only permits the use of force for self-defense, limiting SDF overseas activities to peacekeeping and anti-piracy missions.
In a multiple-choice section on respondents' greatest area of interest in defense, 68.1 percent said China's military modernization and activities in the East and South China seas, while 67.0 percent cited Japan's defense posture and capabilities.
An official at the Defense Ministry attributed the increased calls for strengthening the defense forces to their visibility from disaster operations, as well as heightened national security concerns over Chinese, North Korean and Russian activities.
The survey showed a total of 80.6 percent of respondents see a risk of Japan becoming embroiled in a war, down 5.6 percentage points from 2022.
The survey was mailed to 3,000 people, aged 18 and over, from Nov 6 to Dec.14, with 1,534 giving valid responses by Dec. 5.© KYODO
HopeSpringsEternal
Japan's security situation and spending depend upon nature of threats. Lately it's terrible, as Ukraine proxy war has fueled a military alliance and weapons proliferation between Russia, China and NK like never in history
NK, easily increased its ability to strike Japan by +1000x since 2022, all thanks to Russian tech. proliferation
Five Families
You know Japan has a unique opportunity to customize there defense to counter North Korea and China.
For example. Sea.
Japan could significantly strengthen its maritime defense posture by integrating next-generation smart sea mines as part of a layered deterrence strategy tailored to the specific operational behaviors of China and North Korea.
Modern systems—such as AI-enabled, multi-influence mines now fielded by leading defense manufacturers—are no longer indiscriminate area-denial weapons. They use acoustic, magnetic, and pressure signatures to discriminate between vessel classes, allowing precise targeting of hostile submarines and surface combatants while minimizing risk to commercial shipping. This is especially relevant for Japan, given the density of maritime traffic through chokepoints such as the Tsushima Strait, Miyako Strait, and approaches to the Nansei Islands.
For China, smart sea mines would complicate PLA Navy submarine operations and amphibious planning by raising the cost and uncertainty of operating near Japanese waters—particularly in gray-zone scenarios short of open conflict. Against North Korea, such systems would provide a highly effective counter to midget submarines and covert infiltration routes, which remain a core asymmetric threat.
Equally important, modern mines offer flexible deployment options (air, surface, and subsurface platforms), stealthy emplacement, and the ability to be networked or deactivated—making them compatible with Japan’s defensive-only doctrine. When integrated with ISR, undersea sensors, and allied command-and-control networks, advanced sea mines become a precision deterrent rather than a blunt instrument.
In short, smart sea mines would allow Japan to customize its maritime defense in a scalable, cost-effective, and legally defensible manner—enhancing deterrence while preserving escalation control in an increasingly contested Indo-Pacific environment.