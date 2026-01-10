50% of Japanese back keeping defense forces at current level: gov't survey

Nearly 50 percent of Japanese think the country's Self-Defense Forces should stay at their current scale and capabilities, a government survey showed Friday, at a time when Tokyo plans to review defense policy amid a complex security environment.

The preliminary results of the Cabinet Office survey also showed that some 45.2 percent backed boosting their size and capabilities, the highest level of support since the question was introduced in 1991, although differing methods preclude direct comparison.

Just 2.2 percent said it should be reduced, down from 3.6 percent in the previous survey in 2022.

The figures come as the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has begun discussions toward revising three key national security documents by the end of the year amid an increasingly severe security environment in the Asia-Pacific region.

Responding to a multiple-choice question on what roles they expect the SDF to fulfill, 88.3 percent pointed to deployment in disaster-hit areas. Protecting civilians was cited by 79.4 percent, and 78.1 percent said ensuring the security of the seas and airspace surrounding Japan.

Under its war-renouncing Constitution, Japan only permits the use of force for self-defense, limiting SDF overseas activities to peacekeeping and anti-piracy missions.

In a multiple-choice section on respondents' greatest area of interest in defense, 68.1 percent said China's military modernization and activities in the East and South China seas, while 67.0 percent cited Japan's defense posture and capabilities.

An official at the Defense Ministry attributed the increased calls for strengthening the defense forces to their visibility from disaster operations, as well as heightened national security concerns over Chinese, North Korean and Russian activities.

The survey showed a total of 80.6 percent of respondents see a risk of Japan becoming embroiled in a war, down 5.6 percentage points from 2022.

The survey was mailed to 3,000 people, aged 18 and over, from Nov 6 to Dec.14, with 1,534 giving valid responses by Dec. 5.

© KYODO