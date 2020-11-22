50 pigeons found dead in Kumagaya

The carcasses of at least 50 pigeons were found in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday.

Prefectural officials said that so far, an inspection of the stomach contents of 30 pigeons showed traces of insecticide or herbicide, Sankei Shimbun reported. Officials believe the dead pigeons, which were all found within a 150-meter radius of a crop field, may have ingested the toxic substances in agrichemicals used on the crops.

The toxic substances found in the birds included methomyl, thiuram and mecoprop.

