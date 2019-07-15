Newsletter Signup Register / Login
50-year-old cyclist dies after being hit by car in tunnel

GIFU

A 50-year-old man riding a bicycle died after he was hit from behind by a car in a tunnel in Ena, Gifu Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 9:40 a.m. in the two-lane tunnel along National Route 257. Police said the cyclist, Tomoyuki Tsunogai, who lives in Nagoya, was riding with a companion between the road and a walkway when he was hit by the car. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Tsunogai’s 52-year-old companion, who was riding ahead of him, was also knocked off his bike and suffered an elbow injury. The 27-year-old male driver of the car was uninjured.

Police said Tsunogai and his friend were cycling companions who often made long rides together. They were on their way to Nagano Prefecture when the accident occurred.

