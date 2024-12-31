 Japan Today
50-year-old man killed while backcountry skiing in Nagano Prefecture

NAGANO

A 50-yer-old man died after he was buried by snow while backcountry skiing in a national forest near a ski resort at Nozawa Onsen Village, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday.

According to police, Norikazu Morita, a company employee from Higashiyamato City, Tokyo, was skiing with a friend when he was hit by snow at around 11:30 a.m., NHK reported. The friend, who was not caught up in the snow, called for help.

About 10 people, including a police mountain rescue team, headed to the scene. Morita was pulled from the snow about 2 1/2 hours later and taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said that as of noon on Monday, 1.23 meters of snow had been observed in Nozawa Onsen Village.

Nagano prefectural government officials are urging people to choose pistes that suit their physical strength, skill and experience when backcountry skiing, and to always check the weather and snow conditions before heading out onto the slopes.

