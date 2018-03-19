More than 500 people stranded aboard ferry off Hyogo since Sunday

More than 500 people have been left stranded aboard a ferry in waters in western Japan after the vessel hit a steel buoy Sunday night and apparently damaged its propeller, the local coast guard office said Monday.
No injuries have been reported, but the 9,774-ton ship operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry Co is expected to remain berthed off the coast of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, while the damage is checked.
The Kobe Coast Guard Office said the screw propeller of Ferry Fukuoka 2 may have got entangled with an iron chain attached to the buoy. The buoy, which is 10.6 meters tall and weighs 8 tons, is anchored by the chain to warn of shallow waters.
Divers have been in the sea to check the condition of the ferry from Monday morning and will decide whether it can sail on its own or needs to be towed.
The government's transport accident investigation panel has sent three officers to look into the case.
According to the coast guard, the incident happened when an ill person was being taken from the ferry onto a patrol boat at around 7:35 p.m. Sunday near Akashi Strait between Akashi and Awaji Island in Hyogo. The ferry had not dropped its anchor.
Water is not seeping into the ship and there is no evidence of oil leakage.
The ferry left a port in Osaka Prefecture at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was supposed to arrive at a port in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture at 5:30 a.m. Monday.
A total of 509 crew and passengers are aboard the ship and have stayed the night.© KYODO
3 Comments
JeffLee
I hope they've got enough food and water. Last time I was on a Japanese ferry, there were only a few vending machines and an awful and cramped cafeteria that was only open for about 3 hours despite the long voyage.
cleo
If an 'ill person' can be taken off the ferry, how come the other 500 can't also be taken off?
I suppose since it's an overnight cruise with what seems from the website to be quite a lavish buffet, there is plenty of food and water on board, and the passengers would be sleeping till morning anyway so there's no rush0,,,,,,,,.....
In which case 'stranded' seems a bit over the top. Delayed? Since there's a chance (again from the website) that the ferry might go to Osaka instead of Kyushu, diverted?
I do feel for people who thought they were heading for Kyushu but end up in Osaka instead.
zichi
Thats a long time to be stuck on what is basically a 24 hour ferry.