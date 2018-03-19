More than 500 people stranded aboard ferry off Hyogo since Sunday

The Ferry Fukuoka 2 is seen berthed off the coast of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, on Monday.

More than 500 people have been left stranded aboard a ferry in waters in western Japan after the vessel hit a steel buoy Sunday night and apparently damaged its propeller, the local coast guard office said Monday.

No injuries have been reported, but the 9,774-ton ship operated by Meimon Taiyo Ferry Co is expected to remain berthed off the coast of Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, while the damage is checked.

The Kobe Coast Guard Office said the screw propeller of Ferry Fukuoka 2 may have got entangled with an iron chain attached to the buoy. The buoy, which is 10.6 meters tall and weighs 8 tons, is anchored by the chain to warn of shallow waters.

Divers have been in the sea to check the condition of the ferry from Monday morning and will decide whether it can sail on its own or needs to be towed.

The government's transport accident investigation panel has sent three officers to look into the case.

According to the coast guard, the incident happened when an ill person was being taken from the ferry onto a patrol boat at around 7:35 p.m. Sunday near Akashi Strait between Akashi and Awaji Island in Hyogo. The ferry had not dropped its anchor.

Water is not seeping into the ship and there is no evidence of oil leakage.

The ferry left a port in Osaka Prefecture at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was supposed to arrive at a port in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture at 5:30 a.m. Monday.

A total of 509 crew and passengers are aboard the ship and have stayed the night.

