Image: iStock/egadolfo
national

55-year-old man dies after losing consciousness while descending Mount Fuji

YAMANASHI

A 55-year-old man died after losing consciousness while descending Mount Fuji on Friday.

According to police, Kazuhiko Asakawa, a company executive from Higashikurume City, Tokyo, complained of feeling unwell at the 8th station at around 6 p.m., then lost consciousness, NHK reported.

His wife, who was with him, contacted a nearby mountain hut, and Asakawa was transported to the 5th station in a mountain crawler. He was later confirmed dead.

Asakawa and his wife began climbing Mount Fuji from the 5th station on the Yamanashi Prefecture side at 6 a.m. on Friday. They reached the summit at around 5 p.m. and then started their descent.

Police said Asakawa suffered no external injuries from falling rocks or slipping.

Just as a point of order (and question); wasn't there some kind of additional tax suggested for foreign tourists climbing (hiking, really) Mt. Fuji because of the dangers posed by them not being Japanese -- err... not being able to climb it properly and risking their lives and others? And yet, pretty much every death on said Mt. continues to be Japanese.

