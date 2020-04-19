568 new cases of coronavirus reported in Japan

Japan's health ministry on Sunday recorded 568 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the nation's toll to 10,561 (excluding the Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers) with 224 deaths.

The actual number of infections is believed to be higher as Japan is only starting to expand its testing capabilities by setting up additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere. It allows primary care doctors to send suspected patients directly to testing stations. Experts say focusing on clusters in specific venues is no longer effective to keep up with the surging numbers and widespread testing is needed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expanded a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other urban areas to all of Japan amid concerns that hospitals are already overburdened with the influx of patients.

It took two months for the number of patients to reach 1,000 since mid-January, but the spread of the coronavirus has accelerated in recent weeks, doubling from around 5,000 in just 10 days.

