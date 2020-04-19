Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
national

568 new cases of coronavirus reported in Japan

5 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's health ministry on Sunday recorded 568 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the nation's toll to 10,561 (excluding the Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers) with 224 deaths.

The actual number of infections is believed to be higher as Japan is only starting to expand its testing capabilities by setting up additional testing centers in Tokyo and elsewhere. It allows primary care doctors to send suspected patients directly to testing stations. Experts say focusing on clusters in specific venues is no longer effective to keep up with the surging numbers and widespread testing is needed.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expanded a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other urban areas to all of Japan amid concerns that hospitals are already overburdened with the influx of patients.

It took two months for the number of patients to reach 1,000 since mid-January, but the spread of the coronavirus has accelerated in recent weeks, doubling from around 5,000 in just 10 days.

Wow! South Korea had less than 20. Such a shame Japan couldn't swallow its pride and image of exceptionalism to learn from and work with its closest neighbor about this virus.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

It'll keep on increasing. More action is needed. And these are only the official numbers.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Japan hasn't even barely begun to see the worst of this, I'm afraid.

3 ( +6 / -3 )

The question about testing that comes to my mind, and this applies to every country, not just Japan, is: Should a government be trying to test the entire population (which would be impossible in any country) or just those who show symptoms? I would say the latter. But how do you go about that? You don't want people with coughs, runny noses or fever flooding into hospitals or clinics. Wouldn't it better to let the damm virus run its course and those who feel mild symptoms (of what might only be a cold) stay at home and make sure the more severe cases get the hospital beds? I confess I don't know the best way to make sure the people who need to be hospitalized are hospitalized as quickly as possible.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Wow! South Korea had less than 20. Such a shame Japan couldn't swallow its pride and image of exceptionalism to learn from and work with its closest neighbor about this virus.

@tamanegi - South Korea reported 8 new cases overnight, of which 5 were in strictly quarantined travellers returning from overseas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

