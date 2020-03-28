58 people infected with coronavirus at welfare facility in Chiba

A total of 58 people, including 26 people with disabilities, have been infected with the new coronavirus at a welfare facility in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the local government said Saturday.
The group infection occurred at the Hokuso Ikusei-en facility in the town of Tonosho, where people with disabilities engage in craftwork, horticulture and other activities.
The 58 cases also include 32 who work at the facility, prefectural government officials said, adding the mass infections were confirmed in tests conducted after a female worker was found to be infected Friday.
"It is a grave situation," Chiba Gov Kensaku Morita told a press conference.© KYODO
since1981
Well, The government. downplayed the reality all to try to save the Olympics. Gave everyone a false sense of security and everyone infected each other without even knowing it. All because of Olympics. Our blood is on your hands.
Hokkaidoboy
The Olympics were more important for Abe, now, reality struck.
sf2k
this whole Let's have a meeting with 100 people or whatever has to come to an end.
JonathanJo
S i t t i n g t o o c l o s e !
kurisupisu
Why aren’t health workers being checked as a matter of course?
Many posters are correct;the level of awareness is startlingly low...
simon g
under testing has come back and bitten Abe in the butt. Really poor feckless leadership buy a man who is more about posturing and chumming up to Trump than looking after his people. How many will die because he wanted his precious Olympics? The similarities to Trump's mismanagement are stark.
Bruce Chatwin
The Abe administration is proving to be as inept as the Trump regime.
Look at the muppets in the picture with this article. Abe's "Task Force", their assistants, and the press are all cheek by jowl in a small room. Surprisingly for Japan, the majority of them are not wearing masks as if they are in some sort of display of defiance against the virus, or perhaps they are trying to show the public that everything is just like normal. It isn't. Once again, sclerotic Japan Inc cannot or will not make the changes that are necessary to deal with a crisis.
drlucifer
Mass Infection at places like welfare facilities also involving welfare staffs are hard to hide. 2 weeks later we will be told everyone who got in contact with the infected had been traced and tested and the situation brought under control like Osaka did with the livehouse infections.
Most of the infected welfare workers commuted by train and we know tracing in the train is impossible. What a joke.
Blattamexiguus
Tha photo says it all.
A large group of mostly older men tightly packed together in an enclosed space. What do they not understand about how the virus is spread?
social distancing at its best?
gogogo
Look at these morons sitting all next to each other, 1.8 metres hello?
Do the hustle
So, are they ready to believe wearing a mask does nothing to protect you and they must start strict social distancing? They need to wash and sanitize their hands regularly and stay away from people. The city regions of Japan are too densely populated to make suggestions or urges. They have to take strict proactive measures to stop the spread of this virus.