58 people infected with coronavirus at welfare facility in Chiba

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his task force meet to discuss the coronavirus in Tokyo on Saturday night.

A total of 58 people, including 26 people with disabilities, have been infected with the new coronavirus at a welfare facility in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the local government said Saturday.

The group infection occurred at the Hokuso Ikusei-en facility in the town of Tonosho, where people with disabilities engage in craftwork, horticulture and other activities.

The 58 cases also include 32 who work at the facility, prefectural government officials said, adding the mass infections were confirmed in tests conducted after a female worker was found to be infected Friday.

"It is a grave situation," Chiba Gov Kensaku Morita told a press conference.

