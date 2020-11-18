5th edition of Italia, amore mio! to be held in Tokyo

The fifth edition of Italia, amore mio! (IAM), will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday in Tokyo. The biggest Italian festival in Japan is a showcase of Italian passion and lifestyle, organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan (ICCJ). The theme of IAM 2020 is “Insieme (Together)", to emphasize the importance of collective consciousness in this unique historical moment.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Japan, the Association for Industrial Design (ADI), the Compasso d’Oro Museum and the patronage of ENIT.

Guests participating either physically or online from the world of art, design and entertainment, include architects Kengo Kuma and Toshiyuki Kita, illustrator Olimpia Zagnoli, calligrapher Luca Barcellona, actors Tet Wada and Andrea Cocco, comedian and influencer Fujiwara Shiori, authors LaPina and Emiliano Pepe, and singer Chiara Galiazzo and Francesco Librizzi.

Casa IAM, in the heart of Omotesando, serves as the central hub where visitors can gather information on the satellite events held in the most representative venues of “Made in Italy” in Tokyo. The second floor hosts an iconic exhibition of some of the winning items of the prestigious Compasso d'Oro Award and a special video preview only for Japan of the Compasso d'Oro Museum, soon to open in Milan by Luciano Galimberti, ADI President, and Umberto Cabini, president of the ADI Foundation.

On board also is the European Institute of Design (IED) with a live talk on sustainable fashion and electric mobility projects. In addition, the fifth edition of Week of Italian Cuisine in the World invites visitors to taste a special love-inspired menu.

This year the event will be broadcast live on https://italia-amore-mio.com/

