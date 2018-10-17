Newsletter Signup Register / Login
6 bodies found after house fire in Sendai

2 Comments
SENDAI

Six bodies were found early Thursday after a fire that broke out at a residence in Sendai, northeastern Japan, police said.

The fire was reported to firefighters at around 2:20 a.m. and extinguished an hour later. Efforts to identify the remains and determine the cause of the fire are under way, the police said.

Six people had lived in the two-story wooden residence, about 500 meters east of the JR Nagamachi Station, and have not otherwise been accounted for.

Tragic.

House fire at night the smoke inhalation could take you out before you even wake up

