6 bodies found after house fire in Sendai

Six bodies were found early Thursday after a fire that broke out at a residence in Sendai, northeastern Japan, police said.
The fire was reported to firefighters at around 2:20 a.m. and extinguished an hour later. Efforts to identify the remains and determine the cause of the fire are under way, the police said.
Six people had lived in the two-story wooden residence, about 500 meters east of the JR Nagamachi Station, and have not otherwise been accounted for.© KYODO
Chip Star
Tragic.
Michael Jackson
House fire at night the smoke inhalation could take you out before you even wake up