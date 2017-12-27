Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Two trucks lie at the bottom of an embankment after a six-vehicle pile-up in Nagano Prefecture on Wednesday morning. Photo: KYODO
national

6 injured in 6-vehicle pile-up in Nagano

NAGANO

Six people were injured when two trucks and four cars were involved in a pile-up in Nagano Prefecture on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at around 6 a.m. on the four-lane Nagano Expressway near Omi, Sankei Shimbun reported.

It had been snowing during the night and road was icy, causing several vehicles to skid, police and firefighters said. Two trucks crashed through the guardrail and rolled several meters down an embankment.

Six people were taken to hospital with injuries. Police said the two truck drivers, one man in his 40s and the other man in his 50s, were both in a serious condition.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Be careful people. Roads are are dangerous in winter.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What a mess I hope these people make a full recovery.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

To break through a guardrail suggests the drivers were not driving with due regard for the road conditions....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

