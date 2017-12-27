6 injured in 6-vehicle pile-up in Nagano

Two trucks lie at the bottom of an embankment after a six-vehicle pile-up in Nagano Prefecture on Wednesday morning.

Six people were injured when two trucks and four cars were involved in a pile-up in Nagano Prefecture on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at around 6 a.m. on the four-lane Nagano Expressway near Omi, Sankei Shimbun reported.

It had been snowing during the night and road was icy, causing several vehicles to skid, police and firefighters said. Two trucks crashed through the guardrail and rolled several meters down an embankment.

Six people were taken to hospital with injuries. Police said the two truck drivers, one man in his 40s and the other man in his 50s, were both in a serious condition.

