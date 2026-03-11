6 injured in suspected gas leak at paper mill in central Japan

A suspected gas leak at a paper mill in central Japan left six workers injured on Tuesday, with two of them in serious condition, police said.

An employee at Daio Paper Corp.'s plant in Kani, Gifu Prefecture, made an emergency call at 9:50 a.m., reporting two men had inhaled an unidentified gas and complained of breathing difficulties.

The six workers, all males and in their 20s to 60s, were taken to hospital. The two who complained of breathing difficulties, in their 50s and 60s, were unable to speak, while the rest appeared to have minor injuries, according to the police.

They believe the men suffered poisoning while replacing a valve that carries carbon monoxide.

The plant makes products such as toilet paper. About 1,000 people, including contractors, work there and the six injured workers belonged to a partner company, officials at the plant said.

