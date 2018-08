Police inspect the scene of a motorcycle crash in which six people died in Nara on Friday morning.

Six people died and two others were seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in the city of Nara early Friday, police said.

All eight people involved in the accident were teenagers or in their 20s, according to local emergency services. The cause of the accident is not immediately known.

According to a witness, the bikers and several motorcycles were found lying on the road shortly after they ran a red light, the police said.

