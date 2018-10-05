6-month-old baby dies after being left unattended at unlicensed daycare center

A six-month-old boy has died after being left unattended for 30 minutes at an unlicensed daycare facility in Tokyo.

The baby died on Wednesday afternoon at Wakakusa Baby Room located in Higashi-Oizumi, Nerima Ward, Fuji TV reported. According to the director, the boy was found lying face down and not moving. Thirty minutes earlier, he had been placed on his back.

On Thursday, speaking to reporters, the director of the daycare center apologized. She said: “We had documents we needed to send to the metropolitan government, and there was also one member of staff dealing with some customers. We check on the children every 15 minutes, but this time it turned into 30. That 30-minute gap is inexcusable. We are very sorry.”

As a general rule, the government advises that, in the case of children under one year old, it is best to check on their facial expression and breathing every five minutes.

© Japan Today