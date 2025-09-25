6 people suffer burns after apartment fire caused by mobile battery charger

Six people were taken to hospital on Thursday morning after a fire broke out in an apartment on the second floor of a five-story building in Suginami Ward, Tokyo.

According to police and firefighters, the fire started at around 2 a.m. while a smartphone was plugged into a mobile battery charger, NTV reported.

Six people who live in the apartment suffered smoke inhalation and other injuries. Police said one of them, a woman, told them, "I had plugged my smartphone into a mobile battery charger and was sleeping while it was charging. I heard a loud bang and woke up to see flames rising.”

Twenty-nine fire engines were dispatched to extinguish the fire, which was put out about two hours later.

The apartment building is about 200 meters east of Minami-Asagaya Station on the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line.

