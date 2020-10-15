6 teenage boys involved in pickup truck crash in Kagawa; 2 dead

A pickup truck carrying six teenage boys, including at least three high school students, crashed into a concrete wall surrounding a home in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture on Wednesday night, killing two of the boys.

According to police, the truck was traveling along a narrow one-lane road when it hit the wall made from concrete blocks at around 7:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said one boy was driving, another was in the passenger's seat, while the other four were in the back.

The two fatalities were the 17-year-old boy in the passenger's seat and an 18-year-old boy in the back. Another 17-year-old boy is unconscious and in critical condition.

Police said the driver was 16, below the minimum age to obtain a driving license in Japan. Police said the boys took the truck which was parked outside a private residence.

