Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

6 teenage boys involved in pickup truck crash in Kagawa; 2 dead

0 Comments
KAGAWA

A pickup truck carrying six teenage boys, including at least three high school students, crashed into a concrete wall surrounding a home in Sakaide City, Kagawa Prefecture on Wednesday night, killing two of the boys.

According to police, the truck was traveling along a narrow one-lane road when it hit the wall made from concrete blocks at around 7:30 p.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said one boy was driving, another was in the passenger's seat, while the other four were in the back.

The two fatalities were the 17-year-old boy in the passenger's seat and an 18-year-old boy in the back. Another 17-year-old boy is unconscious and in critical condition.

Police said the driver was 16, below the minimum age to obtain a driving license in Japan. Police said the boys took the truck which was parked outside a private residence.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Vote for your Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi – A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Cafe & Bar Donyoku

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Must-Try Snacks & Beverages This Fall In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Girls’ Weekend in Dogo Onsen, Matsuyama

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Higashiyama Onsen　

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

GaijinPot Blog