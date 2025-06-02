 Japan Today
6-year-old boy drowns after falling into reservoir near park in Okayama Prefecture

OKAYAMA

A 6-year-old boy drowned after he apparently fell into a reservoir near a park in Soja City, Okayama Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, Saku Fujita disappeared at around 6 p.m. on Saturday while playing with his father and younger brother in the park, TV Asahi reported.

Police, firefighters and the boy’s father searched for him until late Saturday night.

At around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, a nearby resident called 110 to report that a body was floating in the reservoir. The body was confirmed to be Saku. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

When he was found, Saku's clothes were not in disarray, and police believe he wandered away from his father and brother and accidentally fell into the reservoir.

Police quoted his father as saying, "I took my eyes off him for a moment and he disappeared."

The park is about 400 meters away from the reservoir where the incident occurred, and there are parts of the reservoir that are not fenced off.

So sad. My condolences to the parents and immediate family. They must be devastated, specially the dad.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

