6-year-old boy drowns after falling into irrigation canal in Chiba

A 6-year-old boy drowned after he apparently fell into an irrigation canal in Oamishirasato, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday.

According to police, the boy’s parents called 110 at 1 p.m. Sunday to report that their son was missing. Fuji TV reported that police searched the area and found the boy at around 8:30 p.m., floating in an irrigation canal that runs through rice fields. His body was found about 400 meters downstream from he is believed to have fallen in.

He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

There is a narrow road that crosses the 140-cm-deep canal, and a fence on both sides of the road. The canal runs besides the boy’s house. Police believe the boy might have climbed over the fence and lost his footing.

