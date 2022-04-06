6-year-old boy drowns after falling into irrigation reservoir in Miyagi Prefecture

A six-year-old boy drowned after he fell into an irrigation reservoir in Kurihara City, Miyagi Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy, Kaede Sasaki, was fishing and playing with six friends at the unfenced reservoir when he fell into the water just after 4 p.m., Kyodo News reported. His 10-year-old brother jumped in to try and save him but got into difficulties. A 71-year-old man who was nearby managed to pull both boys out of the water.

Kaede was taken to hospital in a state of cardio-respiratory arrest and was pronounced dead on arrival. His older brother was uninjured.

