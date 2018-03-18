Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

6-year-old boy drowns after falling into pond

CHIBA

A six-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a pond in Mobara, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred just before noon Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The boy, Hinata Takayama, and his 7-year-old brother, were playing by the side of the pond when Hinata fell in.

His older brother yelled out for help and a woman passerby called 110.

Rescue personnel pulled Hinata from the pond but he was in an unconscious state. He was taken to hospital where he died about 90 minutes later.

Police said there is no fence around the pond.

Repeating tragedy here in Japan. These 'ponds' are usually small dammed concrete reservoirs which get slimy underwater. The sides are slanted and not condusive to climbing out once you fall in. A death trap for a child. Poor lad.

