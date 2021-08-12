6-year-old boy found dead, floating in sea in Kobe

The body of a six-year-old boy was found floating in the sea Wednesday in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Japan Coast Guard contacted the fire department at around 2:45 p.m. to report the discovery near the estuary of the Shinkawa River, which flows through Kobe’s Hyogo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the body was that of Rento Komatsubara, who lives in Kobe. He was rushed to hospital, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, and pronounced dead on arrival.

An eyewitness described the child “as floating face down in the sea” and “not wearing any clothes.” According to police reports, another witness recounted seeing the boy running along the dock earlier in the afternoon, with his upper body unclothed.

Police said they have not determined whether the boy’s death was an accident or if foul play was involved.

