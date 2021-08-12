Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

6-year-old boy found dead, floating in sea in Kobe

0 Comments
KOBE

The body of a six-year-old boy was found floating in the sea Wednesday in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Japan Coast Guard contacted the fire department at around 2:45 p.m. to report the discovery near the estuary of the Shinkawa River, which flows through Kobe’s Hyogo Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the body was that of Rento Komatsubara, who lives in Kobe. He was rushed to hospital, in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, and pronounced dead on arrival.

An eyewitness described the child “as floating face down in the sea” and “not wearing any clothes.” According to police reports, another witness recounted seeing the boy running along the dock earlier in the afternoon, with his upper body unclothed.

Police said they have not determined whether the boy’s death was an accident or if foul play was involved.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Sad

Hope they find out what happened

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog