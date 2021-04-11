Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

6-year-old girl dies after being hit by train

0 Comments
OSAKA

A six-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. on train tracks along the Kintetsu Nagano Line about 500 meters from Kishi Station, Fuji TV reported. Police said the driver told them he saw the girl sitting on a slope right beside the tracks about 25 meters ahead and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the side of the train hit the girl, Tsuyu Masuda. She was taken to hospital with severe head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The top of the slope where she was sitting is in an area with many rice fields. There is no fence between the top of the slope and the tracks.

Police said Tsuyu had come with her younger sister and their mother from Gojo, Nara Prefecture, to visit her grandparents for the day. Her mother had gone out and left her children with her grandparents who live nearby. The grandmother told police Tsuyu had gone outside by herself to play.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel