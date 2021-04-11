6-year-old girl dies after being hit by train

A six-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. on train tracks along the Kintetsu Nagano Line about 500 meters from Kishi Station, Fuji TV reported. Police said the driver told them he saw the girl sitting on a slope right beside the tracks about 25 meters ahead and applied the emergency brake but couldn’t stop in time.

Police said the side of the train hit the girl, Tsuyu Masuda. She was taken to hospital with severe head injuries but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The top of the slope where she was sitting is in an area with many rice fields. There is no fence between the top of the slope and the tracks.

Police said Tsuyu had come with her younger sister and their mother from Gojo, Nara Prefecture, to visit her grandparents for the day. Her mother had gone out and left her children with her grandparents who live nearby. The grandmother told police Tsuyu had gone outside by herself to play.

