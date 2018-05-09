Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

6-year-old girl drowns in ditch in Shiga Pref

SHIGA

A six-year-old girl drowned after she fell into a ditch by the side of a road and was swept away by flowing water before she could be rescued, in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:10 p.m. on Monday. Fuji TV reported that a passerby called 119 after witnessing the child being swept away by fast-moving water in the ditch.

Police said the girl lived in the neighborhood. Due to heavy rainfall, the water level in the ditch was much higher than normal. At the time, the girl and several of her classmates were playing by the edge of the ditch and were sticking their legs into the water. However, the girl lost her balance and fell into the water and was swept 80 meters away.

She was unconscious when pulled from the water by her father and taken to hospital where she died late Monday night.

The ditch’s width and depth are both approximately 45 centimeters.

