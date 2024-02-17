Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

6-year-old girl fractures skull in skiing accident in Nagano

NAGANO

A 6-year-old girl was in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday after she fractured her skull while skiing in Nagano Prefecture on Saturday.

The accident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. at a ski resort at Shiga Kogen, Yamanouchi, Kyodo News reported. Police said an employee at the resort called 119 and said a girl had hit a building while skiing. The girl was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the prefecture.

The girl and her family had come from Agano City, Niigata Prefecture, to spend the weekend at the resort. 

Witnesses said the girl was skiing with her family when she suddenly turned backwards on the slope, veered off course and hit the wall of a building.

