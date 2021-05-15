60% feel it is hard to raise children in Japan: gov't survey

A total of 61.1 percent of people in Japan believe it is hard to raise children in the country, according to a recent government survey, which highlighted a perception of insufficient support for parenting compared with other nations.
In contrast, overwhelming majorities in Sweden, France and Germany said in the survey conducted by Japan's Cabinet Office that it was easy to raise children in those countries.
While 38.3 percent of the 2,500 people aged 20 to 49 in Japan said they felt childrearing in the country was easy, figures of 97.1 percent in Sweden, 82.0 percent in France and 77.0 percent in Germany were recorded among the 1,000 respondents in each country.
Asked why they believed giving birth and raising children was easy, the most common answer among people in Japan was that they felt "safe" in their communities.
Meanwhile, many respondents in France and Germany pointed to satisfactory medical services from pregnancy through birth, as well as substantial child care support. Many in Sweden referred to reduced educational expenses.
The percentage of people in Japan who chose similar answers to the respondents in France, Germany and Sweden remained low.
Asked about romantic relationships, 40.4 percent of respondents in Japan said they would consider dating if someone showed an interest, underlining a passive attitude compared with other countries.
A total of 19.4 percent in Japan viewed romantic relationships as "bothersome."
The government plans to mention the results of the survey, conducted between last October and January, in an annual white paper on measures against Japan's declining birthrate that is expected to be endorsed by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in June.
The Cabinet Office conducts an international survey on the declining birthrate every five years.
sakurasuki
There are plenty surveys after survey for something that already obvious and pledges in Japan, important part is what next?
Ashley Shiba
There is so much pressure on parents and children alike once they enter school to cram, cram so they can pass the entrance tests to get into these elite private junior high schools. The schools rush through the curriculum, and so, the children are not learning they are just memorizing like little robots and again stress on the parents and the children and where parents are spending so much money on jukus.
There is no joy in being a child here, and so, you have a lot of children committing suicide due to the pressures of school life and bullying. I just pulled my son of this country and took him to Guam due to him being bullied and to get him safe from the COVID, and now, he is going to a small private school and he loves it and once a week he studies Japanese for 4 hours and is enjoying that. I returned to Japan to work and support his life over there, and yes, I miss him over the moon but glad to know he safe on 2 fronts.
Japan needs to start their school system in September, give children summers free of homework and studying and change the curriculum where it is still challenging but not overwhelming and where children are actually learning.
letsberealistic
Bringing up kids here in NZ is relatively easy as childcare is usually easily accessible, of a high quality and largely free (22 hours wk). Healthcare including for pregnant mothers and children up to 14 is entirely free (including childbirth, aftercare, midwives and drugs). Child-rearing subsides are reasonably generous too. One thing my Japanese wives says is special about bringing up kids here is that everyone is openly kind and friendly to children wherever you go and so children are very safe.
What I don't understand about the Japanese govt is, if they so desperately need more children to bolster the population, why are they not spending much more on supporting parents as other nations are?!
Zoroto
Japan is at the bottom in essentially all quality of life and equality measures among the so-called "developed" countries, so this is not at all surprising.
Zoroto
Japan is essentially a one-party state with no dissent of any importance.
So "nothing" is next. There is absolutely no incentive for a change from the ruling oyajis.
AG
Japan has two choices. Either:Incentives for couples to have children. Not only monetary/tax wise, but also drastically change the toxic working culture.
This, if Japan wants to stop a sharp population decrease over the next few decades;
orAutomate everything and change the way the country works.
This, if Japan wants to let the current shrinkage of its population and embrace it.
While Japan produces top notch technologies, anyone who had worked at a japanese company knows it is like going back in time to a 1980’s office with fax machines and papers all over the place.
Automation is still a mirage.
Tough decisions that have to be made now to stick to a long term strategy.
Oh wait, the current government has probably over 80% or more of its people over 60 years old, will they really plan long term?
Japan needs younger generations to take over as soon as possible, as there are big decisions on the table that have to be made to ensure a promising future for the country.